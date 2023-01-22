Business Break
Cleanup efforts underway in downtown Atlanta after protest turned violent

Photo of shattered glass at downtown Atlanta business
Photo of shattered glass at downtown Atlanta business(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cleanup efforts are after a protest turned violent and destructive in downtown Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to officials, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death who was shot at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility on Jan.19.

Police arrested six people after many threw stones at police cruisers, damaged buildings, and set police cruisers on fire. The identities of the people who were arrested have not been released by officials at this time.

“Atlanta is a great city and this is so unfortunate that we should experience this kind of stuff,” an Atlanta resident said.

Several people were spotted boarding up shattered windows on buildings and debris at multiple businesses.

Out Atlanta News First cameras observed graffiti and damage on the Metro Atlanta Chamber building and heavy damage to Deloitte and Wells Fargo.

A Wells Fargo ATM was also damaged.

Hundreds gathered Friday at the future site of a public safety training center to honor the life of an activist who died in a shootout with state troopers on the same grounds.

Critics of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center brought flowers and candles. One person brought a turtle shell to honor Manuel Teran, whose nickname was ‘Tortugita’ or ‘Little Turtle.’

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

