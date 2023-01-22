Business Break
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 pm newscast.
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges.

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 pm newscast aired.

“Officers received a complaint from the alleged victim that Mr. Clarke had repeatedly followed her from her place of employment, and she obtained a warrant for his arrest,” said Dothan Police Major Will Glover.

No biographical information accompanies his station website photo, but those familiar with Clarke’s career say he began working at WDHN in June 2021.

An email seeking comment from the station was not immediately answered.

If convicted, Clarke faces up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

