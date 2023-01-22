Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Start to the Work Week

Elise’s Forecast
Pleasant and dry the next two days, more rain early Wednesday.
Pleasant and dry the next two days, more rain early Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold and rainy conditions are on their way out (after a few more hours that is) and we will see a much more pleasant start to the work week. For Monday afternoon you can expect to see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. This is a little chilly, but overall seasonable for this time of year. Tuesday AM will start off at or below freezing for most and the afternoon will be very similar to Monday. However, by the later parts of the day we will start to see breezy (and at times gusty) conditions, increasing clouds, and slightly warmer temps. This will be ahead of a very strong cold front that will push in a line of heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe storms in the wee morning hours of our Wednesday. For now, the greatest threat looks to be to our south and west, but we will keep a close eye on this system over the next few days and give you all the latest updates. Once this front passes (about midday Wednesday) we will make a swift return to nice and January-like conditions. Thursday afternoon will bring more of that nice sunshine and start us off on another stretch of dry days. Afternoon highs will gradually, but consistently, warm as we march on to the weekend. More rain enters the forecast come next Sunday, and looks to kick off another very active pattern that will stick around into the middle of the next work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Giani Paul Rodriguez
Man arrested after attempting to flee from Auburn police in stolen vehicle
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

Latest News

Day Planner WTVM
Rainy Sunday; Drying Out for Monday
Rain coverage will stay high throughout Sunday.
Soggy Sunday Ahead
2 Day POP AM WTVM
The Wet Weekend has Already Begun
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go