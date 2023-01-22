Dry Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold and rainy conditions are on their way out (after a few more hours that is) and we will see a much more pleasant start to the work week. For Monday afternoon you can expect to see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. This is a little chilly, but overall seasonable for this time of year. Tuesday AM will start off at or below freezing for most and the afternoon will be very similar to Monday. However, by the later parts of the day we will start to see breezy (and at times gusty) conditions, increasing clouds, and slightly warmer temps. This will be ahead of a very strong cold front that will push in a line of heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe storms in the wee morning hours of our Wednesday. For now, the greatest threat looks to be to our south and west, but we will keep a close eye on this system over the next few days and give you all the latest updates. Once this front passes (about midday Wednesday) we will make a swift return to nice and January-like conditions. Thursday afternoon will bring more of that nice sunshine and start us off on another stretch of dry days. Afternoon highs will gradually, but consistently, warm as we march on to the weekend. More rain enters the forecast come next Sunday, and looks to kick off another very active pattern that will stick around into the middle of the next work week.

