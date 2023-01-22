Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders

Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City.(D-Keine)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City.

During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.

Phenix City investigators say one man was shot six times and the other was shot eight times.

Authorities also say, Daniels was seen wearing a teal hoodies and a distinct pair of Jordan’s on the day of the murders. Damon Daniels did not get bail and he is being held in the Russell County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Giani Paul Rodriguez
Man arrested after attempting to flee from Auburn police in stolen vehicle
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

Latest News

The federal aid will provide low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for several Georgia counties
Baby Jane Doe DNA
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
Child abuse image
EXPLAINER: How to recognize signs of child abuse