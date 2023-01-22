Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City.

During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.

Phenix City investigators say one man was shot six times and the other was shot eight times.

Authorities also say, Daniels was seen wearing a teal hoodies and a distinct pair of Jordan’s on the day of the murders. Damon Daniels did not get bail and he is being held in the Russell County Jail.

