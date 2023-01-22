Business Break
Rainy Sunday; Drying Out for Monday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley saw rainy conditions last night and early this morning, and the rain has decided to stay one more day. Temperatures starting off in the upper 40s this morning and will eventually warm to the upper 50s this evening. The rain will be mostly scattered throughout the afternoon and early evening, but conditions will begin to dry out later tonight. The Valley will shift into a drier weather pattern to start the work week with mostly sunny conditions for both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for both days. However, this dry weather is short-lived as another strong cold front will pass through our area in the early morning hours of Wednesday and last into the late afternoon. Warm air ahead of the cold front will drive the evening high temperature into the mid-60s on Wednesday but the cool air behind the front will drop the Thursday high to the low 50s. The Valley will stay dry into Saturday, but more rain is expected next Sunday.

