2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public

Dancing Stars of Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21.

25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Below is a list of this year’s Star Dancers include:

Sabrina BrodenLauren Chambers
Whitley CooperJason Dennis
Sally DismukeMichael Ernst
Amy FarmerCaroline (Varner) Fields
Thad HaygoodTroy Jackson
Ceci RiedelEthelyn Riley
Randy Robertson

Supporters can vote online for their favorite Columbus resident and dancer. In 2022, over $300,000 was raised.

This year’s Pro Dancers include:

  • Bridget Adams
  • Marsalis Causey
  • Tracie Chamblee
  • Joshua Edens
  • JJ Harrison
  • Stephanie Quinones
  • Lloyd Sampson
  • Sarah Stark
  • Ashlyn Shoup
  • Sherman Williams

The event is set to take place on Thursday, April 13, at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center - located at 801 Front Avenue.

To learn more about Dancing Stars of Columbus, Star and Pro Dancers, and the Alzheimer’s Association, click HERE.

