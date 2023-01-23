Another Nice Day Tomorrow Before Storms Roll Back In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve seen a nice change of pace today from what we saw over the weekend - with sunny skies and seasonable temps this afternoon. Things are going to get COLD heading into the overnight, so be prepared to bundle up heading out the door tomorrow! Morning lows will be at or below freezing, so we could see some patchy frost on the ground (or your windshield). Tuesday afternoon will see another nice warm up though, with highs expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley. Skies will start off nice and sunny but the afternoon will see a return of gloomy conditions ahead of a cold front. As this front pushes closer overnight we will see the chance for some showers come the wee morning hours of Wednesday. The main event will begin around 4 or 5 AM Wednesday as the main line moves through. This could have a few strong to severe storms embedded - with the main threat to us being gusty, damaging winds. We could see a wind advisory issued as these gusts may be 30-40mph through the early part of the day. The system will clear out quickly though, and we will start to see things dry back up around lunch time. A nice, long stretch of dry days is in the forecast after that, and temperatures will be back to the low 50s for the end of the week. We will stay dry and start to warm up again Saturday - seeing upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend - but rain makes another entrance Sunday afternoon. This will be the beginning of another active weather pattern, and we may not see dry conditions again until the end of the next work week.

