Chilly start to workweek, Watch for storms mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of the week ahead will be fairly chilly. The warmest time is Tuesday night/Wednesday and it’s then when a quick moving storm system swings through giving us some rain and storms.

After some morning clouds, it turns mostly sunny on this Monday. Breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds giving way to lots of sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and freezing cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s early Tuesday.

Freezing cold temperatures on the way early Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunshine remains in tact through the first half of Tuesday before clouds start to increase during the afternoon. It will be dry during the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Winds pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A few strong to severe storms are possible late Tuesday night after midnight and really early Wednesday morning. A quick moving batch of rain and storms is expected. The greatest risk of severe weather is forecast to be to our southwest, closer to the Gulf Coast. However, there could be enough energy for some high winds in the strongest storms here. As of now our tornado risk is pretty low.

The worst storms overall are expected to be to our southwest Tuesday night, but we'll have to watch what the system still may have to throw at us early Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain ends by midday Wednesday and we’ll see peeks of sun during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Colder and drier the rest of the workweek with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s. Most of the upcoming weekend should be dry. But later Sunday into early next week, rain may return to the picture.

After a bump in the road late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, it's relatively quiet this week. Just chilly. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.