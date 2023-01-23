Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

Latest News

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride...
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall