Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23.
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Ahmad Brooks. Brooks was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 a.m.
A toxicology report is being conducted, according to the coroner.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.