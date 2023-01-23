Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Ahmad Brooks. Brooks was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 a.m.

A toxicology report is being conducted, according to the coroner.

