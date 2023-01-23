Girls Inc. of the Chattahoochee Valley seeking volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a way to give back in the Fountain City - Girls Inc. is seeking new volunteers.

Volunteers are needed for the after school program to help the kids with school work and daily activities.

Girls Inc. is the nation’s leading girl development and advocacy organization that helps girls grow in their knowledge and wisdom.

“We are looking for volunteers to come to our facility to in part knowledge and wisdom,” said Errykka Dupass, program director. “We are asking our volunteers to assist in reading homework help and daily activity thought out the week as we support our community daughters, we are looking forward to all kinds of volunteer who are willing able to come and provide the skills and knowledge into our community daughters at Girls Inc.”

For more information on how you can sign up to volunteer, click HERE.

