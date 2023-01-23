Business Break
Grandparents charged with cruelty to children in Troup County

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County man and woman are behind bars on child abuse charges.

The pair have custody of the children belonging to their deceased daughter who was gunned down by a former solider in 2021.

Troup County deputies arrested 49-year-old William Ware and 54-year-old Victoria Jean Ware Friday, January 20.

According to police, William Ware faces battery, cruelty to children, and simple battery charges. While Victoria Ware is charged with deprivation of a minor.

William Ware is the father of 28-year-old Akeila Ware - the pregnant nurse who was gunned down by former Fort Bragg solider, 30-year-old Alonzo Dargan in October of 2021.

Reportedly, William Ware and Victoria Jean ware have custody of the deceased mother’s five children.

