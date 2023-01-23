Business Break
Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 80-year-old woman in Salem

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 80-year-old woman
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 80-year-old woman(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Rudd was wearing a white t-shirt and pajama pants. Officials say Rudd will most likely have her dog with her - however, the dog will not respond to anyone other than its owner when called.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rudd and her dog, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131.

