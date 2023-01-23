COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh.

Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11, as the 2023 Fountain City Mardi Gras season.

Members of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association, community leaders, and supporters were there for the ceremony where the 2023 Royal Court was revealed.

Marsh shares what the youth ambassadors, who receive scholarships thanks to the Tri-City community support, are responsible for this season.

“Their duties involve being a steward, a good steward, and a positive role model. They host different community service events, as well as attend other events to be supportive,” says Marsh.

Marsh is from Mobile, Alabama where Mardi Gras originated. Columbus Airport Commissioner Delois “Dee” Carr says Marsh brought the true essence of Mardi Gras to Columbus.

“A lot of times people may think of something lude or inappropriate, but he brought in the family-friendly, the original and true meaning meaning of Mardi Gras and I’m so happy about that,” says Carr.

“It is about a celebration of life, a renewal of energy, it kicks off right after the new year so it’s a great time come out, enjoy life and celebrate this thing we call Mardi Gras,” says Marsh.

Saturday’s festivities ended with the Fountain City Mardi Gras Ball & Parlay at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Everyone coming from all across the Southeast region in their best dressed for a night of live music, second lining, and Mardi Gras fun.

Take a look:

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City

Member of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association and Louisiana native, Dr. Tejaki Broussard is excited to bring Mardi Gras to Columbus for another year.

“This kicking off just brings me back to my roots, brings me back home, it’s exciting. It’s just apart of me it’s in my heart and I love sharing this with the community I’m living in now,” says Broussard.

To stay updated on all Mardi Gras festivities, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fcmardigras.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.