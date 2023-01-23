Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City

Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11, as the 2023 Fountain City Mardi Gras season.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh.

Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11, as the 2023 Fountain City Mardi Gras season.

Members of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association, community leaders, and supporters were there for the ceremony where the 2023 Royal Court was revealed.

Marsh shares what the youth ambassadors, who receive scholarships thanks to the Tri-City community support, are responsible for this season.

“Their duties involve being a steward, a good steward, and a positive role model. They host different community service events, as well as attend other events to be supportive,” says Marsh.

Marsh is from Mobile, Alabama where Mardi Gras originated. Columbus Airport Commissioner Delois “Dee” Carr says Marsh brought the true essence of Mardi Gras to Columbus.

“A lot of times people may think of something lude or inappropriate, but he brought in the family-friendly, the original and true meaning meaning of Mardi Gras and I’m so happy about that,” says Carr.

“It is about a celebration of life, a renewal of energy, it kicks off right after the new year so it’s a great time come out, enjoy life and celebrate this thing we call Mardi Gras,” says Marsh.

Saturday’s festivities ended with the Fountain City Mardi Gras Ball & Parlay at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Everyone coming from all across the Southeast region in their best dressed for a night of live music, second lining, and Mardi Gras fun.

Take a look:

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City

Member of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association and Louisiana native, Dr. Tejaki Broussard is excited to bring Mardi Gras to Columbus for another year.

“This kicking off just brings me back to my roots, brings me back home, it’s exciting. It’s just apart of me it’s in my heart and I love sharing this with the community I’m living in now,” says Broussard.

To stay updated on all Mardi Gras festivities, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fcmardigras.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

Latest News

A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride...
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride...
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March...
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City