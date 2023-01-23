Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest.

Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s office vehicles.

The county was able to purchase the devices through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Russell County School Board also helped with the purchase.

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States - therefore, the county sees this as a life-saving purchase and opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.