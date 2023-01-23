Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend.

Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee Mafia Shop in Auburn.

“I’ve gone to the past two or three in a row - it’s great,” said Abigail Luster.

“This is my first one... I saw it on Instagram and I sent it to her and said we’ve got to go,” said Mylee Speake.

It’s a free event for everyone. There’s board games, coffee, and a drag show. President of Pride on the Plains, Colana Bleu, says the event sets a different scene.

“Drag events are later in the evening and when people are asleep so we like to have a a time when people can come and all ages can enjoy a family-friendly drag show for all ages clean, family friendly and appropriate,” said Bleu.

While there were games to play, all the attention was on the show. Drag queens and king showed off their moves.

Bleu says the organization loves to be as visible as possible in the community.

“Events like this help us be as visible as we can be in the community,” said Bleu. “We always love to have a space where people can come and hang out and just relax and be themselves sometimes you really don’t have that space.”

Auburn University student Abigail Luster says as a college student, this event is a great safe space.

“There’s a lot of unsafe feeling spaces so having that one space that we all know is safe we can all come here and enjoy it ourselves and enjoy being ourselves,” said Luster.

All of the funds raised will go towards upcoming programming that supports Pride on the Plain’s mission -the organization has announced their 5th annual Pride on the Plains will be on June 4.

And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the organization is doing Valentine’s Day cameos or in-person drag performances.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

Latest News

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride...
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March...
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City