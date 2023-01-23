Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend.

Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee Mafia Shop in Auburn.

“I’ve gone to the past two or three in a row - it’s great,” said Abigail Luster.

“This is my first one... I saw it on Instagram and I sent it to her and said we’ve got to go,” said Mylee Speake.

It’s a free event for everyone. There’s board games, coffee, and a drag show. President of Pride on the Plains, Colana Bleu, says the event sets a different scene.

“Drag events are later in the evening and when people are asleep so we like to have a a time when people can come and all ages can enjoy a family-friendly drag show for all ages clean, family friendly and appropriate,” said Bleu.

While there were games to play, all the attention was on the show. Drag queens and king showed off their moves.

Bleu says the organization loves to be as visible as possible in the community.

“Events like this help us be as visible as we can be in the community,” said Bleu. “We always love to have a space where people can come and hang out and just relax and be themselves sometimes you really don’t have that space.”

Auburn University student Abigail Luster says as a college student, this event is a great safe space.

“There’s a lot of unsafe feeling spaces so having that one space that we all know is safe we can all come here and enjoy it ourselves and enjoy being ourselves,” said Luster.

All of the funds raised will go towards upcoming programming that supports Pride on the Plain’s mission -the organization has announced their 5th annual Pride on the Plains will be on June 4.

And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the organization is doing Valentine’s Day cameos or in-person drag performances.

