Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

UGA releases statement amid arrest of student-athlete Rodarius ‘Rara’ Thomas

Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas
Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas(Clarke County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent transfer and wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested in Athens overnight for domestic violence.

University of Georgia Police arrested Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas, known as RaRa Thomas, on Monday. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas transferred this semester to UGA from Mississippi State.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

Latest News

Volunteers are needed for the after school program to help the kids with school work and daily...
Girls Inc. of the Chattahoochee Valley seeking volunteers
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings