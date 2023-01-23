UGA releases statement amid arrest of student-athlete Rodarius ‘Rara’ Thomas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent transfer and wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested in Athens overnight for domestic violence.

University of Georgia Police arrested Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas, known as RaRa Thomas, on Monday. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.

Thomas transferred this semester to UGA from Mississippi State.

