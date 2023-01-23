Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency repairs in Phenix City are putting a dent in many residents’ commutes.

A water main near the intersection 15th Avenue and 22nd Street has caused a road closure that is expected to last until Tuesday evening, January 24.

Officials are informing residents that delays can be expected during this time and to give yourself more time when driving through the area.

