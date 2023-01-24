Business Break
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of the road.

There is no word on the individual’s condition, and no arrests have been made.

Columbus police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

