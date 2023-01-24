1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of the road.

There is no word on the individual’s condition, and no arrests have been made.

Columbus police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

