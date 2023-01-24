Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in Columbus ID’d as missing 41-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man.

Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner.

The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.

It was also found that the manner of death has been deemed undetermined by the medical examiner.

Columbus police first reported Turner missing in January 2019. He was last seen on Front Avenue.

His remains were discovered behind Dunkin Donuts on Veterans Parkway.

