Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in Columbus ID’d as missing 41-year-old

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man.

Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner.

The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.

It was also found that the manner of death has been deemed undetermined by the medical examiner.

Columbus police first reported Turner missing in January 2019. He was last seen on Front Avenue.

His remains were discovered behind Dunkin Donuts on Veterans Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk,...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
SWAT presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
Grandparents charged with cruelty to children in Troup County
Grandparents charged with cruelty to children in Troup County

Latest News

Shooting Investigation
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department releases annual report
Ala. lawmakers set up program for sheriff’s office amid pistol permit decline