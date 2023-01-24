Calvary Christian hires Steve Smith as new Athletic Director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steve Smith, Calvary Christian’s head baseball coach, is adding Athletic Director to his job title. Smith will also continue to serve as the on-field manager for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots in the summertime.

Smith, a member of the Calvary community for more than 20 years, has led the Knights to four baseball state championships.

Please see the video above to hear from Smith at Monday’s press conference.

