Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges.

Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking.

The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of crimes where people will willingly pas over their personal banking information and allow someone to withdraw funds for personal gain.

Officials say It is crucial to monitor your bank account at all times.

“It’s not just the person that’s depositing the fraudulent check and then withdrawing the case. We are also putting the people who willingly gave over their bank account numbers. Because usually they will turn around and lie to us about it,” said Sgt. Jan Edenfield.

Anyone who can identify the suspect below should contact 706-225-4263.

Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases(Source: Columbus Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
Police lights
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
Shooting Investigation
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway

Latest News

GMA and Georgia Trend name the city of LaGrange 2023 Visionary City
GMA and Georgia Trend name LaGrange 2023 Visionary City
Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather
Russell County School System to delay start of school by 2 hours on Jan. 25
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now