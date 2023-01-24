GMA and Georgia Trend name LaGrange 2023 Visionary City

Business Break
GMA and Georgia Trend name the city of LaGrange 2023 Visionary City
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and Georgia Trend honored the city of LaGrange with the Visionary City Award during the GMA’s Cities United Summit.

LaGrange was a part of eight other city recipients, with three categories and three cities awarded each. LaGrange was awarded in the large city category, with a population of 25,000 or more.

The city was honored for its vision of creating world-class parks for its residents.

“We are committed to providing high-quality park destinations for our citizens and guest,” said City Manager Meg Kelsey. “Our goal is to create unique spaces that serve a diverse group of all ages and abilities. To be recognized for our vision of the city parks is truly an honor.”

Kelsey says future projects include a bike playground, a 45-acre outdoor recreation facility featuring a 15-acre lake and special needs facilities called Ridley Lake and renovation of Eastside Park in collaboration with the LaGrange Housing Authority and Twin Cedars.

The city of LaGrange will be featured in the next edition of Georgia Trend magazine.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

