Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather

(Source: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools announced a delay in school starting for all students and employees.

Parents of students, faculty and staff should prepare to arrive two hours after their regular reporting time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the likelihood of severe weather.

Russell County’s Emergency Management Agency predicts winds will reach 40 mph between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The agency says winds at that speed can cause significant danger to buses. Additionally, the EMA determined that Phenix City is at a marginal risk for damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

Breakfast and lunch will be served as usual, and school will be dismissed at its regular time.

The school system also notes that bus pick-up could be delayed more than two hours depending on the road conditions.

