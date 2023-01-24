Quick bout of rain and wind early Wednesday, Severe weather possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick moving storm system will sweep across the deep south later today and tonight before clipping the Chattahoochee Valley early Wednesday. There is a brief window of possibility for some severe weather before the colder air returns late in the week again.

Freezing and frosty cold to start Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to 20s to low 30s. Lots of sun during the first half of the day will send our temperatures up! Clouds start to roll in during the afternoon. Highs between 57 and 60. It will be dry during the day.

Highs will be closer to 60 this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds thicken tonight which means our lows in the mid 40s to near 50 will likely occur around midnight before temperatures rise toward Wednesday morning. The wind picks up overnight and scattered showers are possible after midnight. Rain is most likely between about 5 and 10 AM ET Wednesday bringing us all a quick bout of heavy rain and wind.

An idea of what the radar could look like Wednesday around 6 AM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Severe weather is possible, especially south and west of Columbus closer to the Highway 82 corridor *IF* the air can recover enough early Wednesday. A few pockets of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible and maybe a short-lived tornado or two. It is worth mentioning, that the greatest concern for tornadoes will be closer to the Gulf Coast Tuesday night, but it’ll be a close call for us.

While severe weather can't be ruled out anywhere, it is more likely the farther south you go in the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A quieter Wednesday afternoon is expected with some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

We’re back to the colder temperatures the rest of the week with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s Thursday morning. Daytime highs in the low 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The coldest mornings will be Friday and Saturday morning with more 20s and low 30s expected. It should stay dry through Saturday before rain returns at times starting Sunday into the first half of next week.

Cold to end the workweek. A bit of a warming trend is expected early next week with a showers at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

