Several suspects arrested, item seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau made ten arrests, cleared multiple warrants and seized two firearms, drugs and money.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, in addition to the two guns, investigators seized nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, about five grams of cocaine, over 250 grams of marijuana and $4,898 in cash.

The following people were also arrested and charged with the following crimes,

Rashaad Whitlock Armed robbery (warrant) Obstruction (warrant) Theft by recovered stolen property (warrant) No state driver’s license (warrant) False name (warrant) Striking a fixed object (warrant) Bail jumping (warrant) Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (warrant) Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (new charge)

D’andrea Hugle Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of firearm of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Raekwon Jackson Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Thomas Wahlert Three counts of obstruction Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule II (cocaine)

David Comer Driving while license suspended

Joshua Moore Violation of probation on a DUI charge (warrant) Possession of methamphetamine (new charge) Possession of drug-related object (new charge)

Jason Haines & Daequwan Scott Principal summons arrest (warrant) Obstruction (new charge)

Gayla Douglas DUI (warrant) No state driver’s license (warrant) Failure to maintain lane (warrant) Striking fixed objects (warrant)

Marvin Smith Criminal damage (warrant)



Nine added warrants are still pending for out-of-state charges for some individuals and are expected to be cleared. All the suspects were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

