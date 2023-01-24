Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges.

On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

Bilal Ragsdale was charged with the following:

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

No tag light

Jarome Laster was charged with the following:

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Failure to maintain lane

Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.