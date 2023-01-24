Business Break
UGA Athletic Department reviews crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Devin Willock and Chandler
Devin Willock and Chandler
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Director of Athletics announced the university continues investigating the crash that killed UGA player Devin Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.

According to Josh Brooks, the university is refraining from public statements regarding the investigation and the Athletic Department is conducting a review.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The UGA Athletics Department released the following statement saying in part:

According to the incident report for the crash, LeCroy appears to have been speeding and failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb and leaving the roadway.

Victoria Bowles and Warren McClendon were also injured in the crash, according to Athens-Clarke County police officials.

