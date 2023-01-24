Watching Storms to Start Wednesday; Quick Dry Out in the PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warmer in the Valley this afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid and upper 50s across the board. A few folks saw breezy conditions, but overall no complaints for this nice, seasonable January Tuesday. Clouds will make their way in for the rest of the evening hours, but we will start the night off dry. Temps will cool down to the upper 40s before warming back up again around the midnight hour. We will also see our first bit of showers around the same time, as a warm front pushes through ahead of tomorrow morning’s rain maker. Showers will turn to heavy rain and storms by the time we get out the door Wednesday. We are watching this system closely as it could bring a few strong to severe storms to our southern counties, but for now the main threat still looks to be potentially damaging winds. This will push through rather quickly, and most of us should be dry by about lunchtime. After that, colder air settles back in for the end of the week and conditions stay dry and mostly sunny through the first part of the weekend. We will transition back to a more active pattern come Sunday, and temps will start warming back up. Expecting low 60s for the next work week and rain almost every day, so don’t put that rain gear too far away!

