AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a wreck that has left a pedestrian dead.

The accident happened on January 24 near the Moore’s Mill Overpass on I-85 in Auburn.

Officials say the pedestrian is a 64-year-old female. Her identity has not yet been released.

