Central High School allowing students to execute live concert through nonprofit

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The truth is traditional classroom settings are not always the best for students.

Central High School is taking a unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach.

It’s a nonprofit educational program that helps students to plan, promote and execute a live concert on their school campus.

The students have been working through the program over the last few months with the guidance of their teacher, Jason Sasser.

They have analyzed their target market, maintained an event budget, and more.

Their hard work showed during a performance by The Velcro Pygmies in Central’s gym.

The concert is also a fundraiser for the Henry Fleming Scholarship given to two to three Central High School seniors that meet qualifications.

