Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Marshall to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 7:49 p.m. The two additional gunshot victims were treated at the hospital. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Probable cause was established and warrants were issued for Ceonna Turpin, on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. These cases were made under Senate Bill 440. Senate Bill 440 means Turpin will be charged as an adult. Eurica Turpin is the second suspect of this investigation, after an arrest was made in the Primus King Park murder.

On April 4 of 2022, Turpin turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. The defendants charged with murder have filed a motion stating they are immune from prosecution under Georgia law when taking a life, while defending themselves from an aggressor trying to harm them.

The immunity hearing will be Friday, January 27, at noon in Judge Peters’ courtroom, in the Government Center. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, February 6, depending on the outcome of this hearing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

