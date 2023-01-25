Business Break
Harris County visitors center officially opens

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County officially opens a new visitor center, making the city more welcoming to guests who may pass through.

The center is near the Man O’War Trail at the Harris County Chamber of Commerce in Hamilton.

However, it’s not only for visitors coming through the city but also residents.

The center has a room for people to get water and a snack while walking through the trail.

“The center is important because Hamilton is in the hub of Harris County, and we want to serve all of Harris County and the trail comes straight thru here, and tourism is the number attraction for Harris County. And we want to continue that and make people feel welcome.”

There is also a new website for Explore Harris County that launched, giving more information to those who want to learn more about the county.

