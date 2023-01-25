Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Heavy rain and wind Wednesday morning, Severe risk mainly stays south

Tyler’s forecast
The main risk of severe weather in our area will be over our southern counties.
The main risk of severe weather in our area will be over our southern counties.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re hitting a bump in the road for the middle of the week weather-wise, but it won’t last long. The heaviest rain and strongest winds moving east of our area by mid to late morning.

Heavy rain and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph are the main concerns for a brief time as a line of torrential rain and a few storms sweeps across our region. The worst weather won’t last for more than an hour in any one place.

Most of the Chattahoochee Valley shouldn’t get “severe” weather by definition, which is 60 mph winds, hail and/or a tornado. However, the risk of severe weather could come very close or brush or far southern counties in Alabama and Georgia from Barbour County to Clay, Randolph and even Sumter Counties. The greatest risk of tornadoes will be closer to the Tri-State area of Alabama/Georgia/Florida.

A few showers many linger into the late morning and early afternoon hours, but in general improving weather is expected. Some breaks of sunshine this afternoon with a mild but gusty breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s will come early in the afternoon.

After this cold front, it turns colder Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 50. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s Thursday morning, but mid 20s to low 30s Friday and Saturday morning.

Our next batch of rain is expected Sunday afternoon and evening. Showers will continue off and on at times next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
SWAT presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
Shooting Investigation
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway

Latest News

Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather
Starting off stormy, drying out quickly in the afternoon.
Watching Storms to Start Wednesday; Quick Dry Out in the PM
Severe weather is a concern to our southwest Tuesday night before potentially impacting some of...
Quick bout of rain and wind early Wednesday, Severe weather possible
Clouds increase later Tuesday ahead of a storm system that will give us a quick bout of rain...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go