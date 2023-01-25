Heavy rain and wind Wednesday morning, Severe risk mainly stays south

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re hitting a bump in the road for the middle of the week weather-wise, but it won’t last long. The heaviest rain and strongest winds moving east of our area by mid to late morning.

Heavy rain and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph are the main concerns for a brief time as a line of torrential rain and a few storms sweeps across our region. The worst weather won’t last for more than an hour in any one place.

Most of the Chattahoochee Valley shouldn’t get “severe” weather by definition, which is 60 mph winds, hail and/or a tornado. However, the risk of severe weather could come very close or brush or far southern counties in Alabama and Georgia from Barbour County to Clay, Randolph and even Sumter Counties. The greatest risk of tornadoes will be closer to the Tri-State area of Alabama/Georgia/Florida.

A few showers many linger into the late morning and early afternoon hours, but in general improving weather is expected. Some breaks of sunshine this afternoon with a mild but gusty breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s will come early in the afternoon.

After this cold front, it turns colder Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 50. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s Thursday morning, but mid 20s to low 30s Friday and Saturday morning.

Our next batch of rain is expected Sunday afternoon and evening. Showers will continue off and on at times next week.

