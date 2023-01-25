Business Break
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say.

On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area.

According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed at gunpoint. Additionally, an attempted armed robbery happened soon after at another nearby business.

During the incidents, officers say, the suspect revealed a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash from five out of the six locations.

Officers found the teen, and he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest officer discovered two fake guns and stolen items in his possession.

The following locations were impacted:

  • Individual (3900 block of Victory Drive)
  • Vallarta Mexican Restaurant (Ft. Benning Road)
  • Dollar General (Victory Drive)
  • Little Caesars (Victory Drive)
  • Columbus Crab House (Victory Drive)
  • Walmart Gas Station (Victory Drive)

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Columbus Youth Detention Center and charged with five counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal attempt armed robbery.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

