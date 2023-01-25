Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter.

The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.

Police said this caused them to review the shelter’s protocols and practices.

Officials say the puppy had tested negative for parvo when it arrived to the shelter and the worker used a floor squeegee to slide the dog from beneath the kennel that is mounted several inches off of the floor.

Lagrange officials added, “Social media posts such as these do nothing to contribute to the great work taking place at the LaGrange Animal Shelter - saying this undermines the public’s enthusiasm in considering our shelter as a source for finding that desired family member – a dog or cat that needs a home. "

