Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter.

The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.

Police said this caused them to review the shelter’s protocols and practices.

Officials say the puppy had tested negative for parvo when it arrived to the shelter and the worker used a floor squeegee to slide the dog from beneath the kennel that is mounted several inches off of the floor.

Lagrange officials added, “Social media posts such as these do nothing to contribute to the great work taking place at the LaGrange Animal Shelter - saying this undermines the public’s enthusiasm in considering our shelter as a source for finding that desired family member – a dog or cat that needs a home. "

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
SWAT presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
Shooting Investigation
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway

Latest News

Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
File Photo: Traffic Lights
Passengers encouraged to ‘speak up’ during National Passenger Safety Week