Pleasant the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our Wednesday shaped up to be nice, with a little sun, behind the stormy weather early this morning. Clouds will stick around for the most part overnight tonight, but temps will still cool off nicely to the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be great days to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, with it becoming abundant by tomorrow afternoon! Temps will also be nice and brisk, in the low 50s. I’d keep a jacket nearby even if that isn’t too cold for you, because we will continue to see breezy conditions through the end of the work week. Overnight lows heading into the weekend will be at or below freezing for the Valley, but things will warm up by Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be right on par with this time of year - in the upper 50s - and overnight we will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday is shaping up to be very rainy again, so enjoy these 3 dry days if you’re wanting to get anything done outdoors! Things will stay rainy for almost the entirety of the next work week, and temps will be increasing a little each day through next Wednesday. This will be our peak with highs in the low 70s again, before another shot of cold air rushes in for the end of that week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.