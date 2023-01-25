Business Break
Victim’s fiance pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2020 murder

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update on a bizarre Columbus murder case from 2020 where a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his father’s fiancé with the dad also connected to her death.

The father, 47-year old Joshuah Fredette, recently pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

He is sentenced to a total of 30 years with 15 to serve.

If you recall, 37-year-old Emily McDaniel was found inside a home on Rosewood Drive sitting in a lawn chair.

Police say Fredette’s son, Hagan, admitted to shooting her in the head and stabbing her multiple times.

At the time, Joshua Fredette was also charged with murder along with his son.

Hagan Fredette, who is now 16, is expected to go to trial for McDaniel’s death on March 6.

