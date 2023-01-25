Business Break
Work Source Georgia, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government to host career fair next week

On Tuesday January 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m, there will be a career fair at the Columbus...
On Tuesday January 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m, there will be a career fair at the Columbus Civic Center.(MGN)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday January 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a career fair at the Columbus Civic Center.

The career fair is sponsored by Work Source Georgia (Lower Chattahoochee) and the Columbus Consolidated Government. Amongst the expected employers are the Columbus Airport, Peachtree Mall, Job Corp, Georgia Power, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government, IEC and Veterans Administration.

There will be a vary of resources and Free gift cards for application submissions, as the gift cards are available for ages 18-24 only. All qualified applicants, employees and participants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, age, religion, handicap. origin or political beliefs.

The Chattahoochee Hospitality Room at the Columbus Civic Center is the official site for the career fair. Masks are required for this event. For more details about the upcoming career fair, call 706-888-0917.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

