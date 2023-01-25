Business Break
WTVM partners with Supreme Fast Tax to answer your tax questions

WTVM News Leader 9 has partnered with Supreme Fast Tax to "Ask The Tax Experts" to provide viewers valuable tax guidance.
WTVM News Leader 9 has partnered with Supreme Fast Tax to “Ask The Tax Experts” to provide viewers valuable tax guidance.(WALB)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tax season is approaching and navigating the tax changes can be challenging.

WTVM News Leader 9 has partnered with Supreme Fast Tax to “Ask The Tax Experts” to provide viewers valuable tax guidance. Viewers can call with their tax questions and speak to a tax professional from Supreme Fast Tax.

Supreme Fast Tax is having a phone bank at WTVM on January 25 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

