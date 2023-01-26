Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 $100K Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, jackpot increases to $572M

Georgia Powerball
Georgia Powerball(WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but there were two big winners in Georgia.

Two players won $100,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball. Both chose the Power Play option, Powerball’s multiplier feature, which doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.

Several other smaller prizes were won across the state. Check the result details here.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18.

With no winner, the estimated jackpot has increased to $572 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three...
Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition