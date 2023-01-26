Atlanta Symphony Orchestra announces three-day Residency at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced a new partnership with Columbus State University’s Joyce and Henry Schwob School of Music. In this residency format, the orchestra will deeply connect with students and faculty over three days, Feb. 4 through the 6.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m., ASO Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann and the ASO will perform Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony and Prokofiev’s Sinfonia concertante, with cellist Edgar Moreau, at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts at Columbus State University.

Students at the Schwob School will have the opportunity to work with and learn from Stutzmann, ASO Associate Conductor Jerry Hou, and ASO musicians. On Saturday afternoon, activities will include conducting observation and coaching from Stutzmann and Hou. In addition, Stutzmann, a world-renowned contralto, will teach a choral masterclass for CSU voice majors.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, master classes, coaching sessions, and chamber music rehearsals with members of the ASO will continue, culminating in a joint chamber music concert featuring ASO musicians with Schwob School faculty and students on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Schwob School’s Legacy Hall.

The morning of Monday, Feb. 6, members of the ASO administrative staff will host a panel discussion at 10 a.m. about careers in music and arts management. That afternoon, ASO musicians will hold audition excerpt master classes.

“I am excited about this partnership and all we can do to reach more young musicians on the road to a professional career in music,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. “Education is one of the pillars of our mission, and I can’t think of a better way to fulfill that mission than to take our long-standing relationship with the Schwob School to this next level.”

Dr. Wanda Ebright, Dean of Columbus State’s College of the Arts, credited the school’s partnership with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra as a unique facet of preparing Schwob School of Music students for their chosen careers.

“Schwob School students and alumni are known the world over for their exceptional talent, their finely tuned skills, and the quality of their artistry,” Ebright said. “Being able to partner with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in this monumental way provides our students an incredible opportunity to develop and mature as artists and musicians.”

The ASO and the Schwob School of Music have a history together, beginning with ASO Board of Counselors member, Joyce Schwob, and her husband, Henry Schwob, who have transformed the school into a destination for exceptionally talented musicians from around the world.

“We are truly indebted to the Schwobs for their love of and commitment to the arts—especially music,” said Dr. John M. Fuchko III, Columbus State’s interim president. “It is in part their vision for music education and their investment in our academic programs that continue to elevate both the excellence of our programs, as well as the high regard for the efforts of our Schwob School of Music faculty and the talents of our students and alumni.”

One of those students, Venezuela native and violinist Samuel Vargas, was the 2021 winner of the Sphinx Competition grand prize, and conducting student Enluis Montes Olivar was recently named to a prestigious Dudamel Fellowship. One of the winners of the ASO’s Inaugural Orchestra Fellowship Program, Jordan Milek Johnson, is a 2022 Schwob School alumnus, and the ASO’s own violinist Anastasia Agapova attended the school as well.

Scott Harris, the Schwob School of Music’s Swift distinguished Chair, noted that Columbus State-ASO connections date back more than 40 years. When then-Columbus College celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1983, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performance kicked off a series of anniversary events.

“We are deeply honored to host the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on campus. This residency forms the foundation of a partnership that both organizations will build upon to benefit our students and our wonderfully supportive community,” Harris noted.

