Colder AMs Ahead; Rain Returns by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re in store for some cold mornings early Friday and Saturday with most spots in the 20s and 30s. Expect a frost or a freeze waking up, with highs back in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday. For the weekend, highs will climb into the upper 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, and while Saturday will remain dry with increasing clouds, we expect rain to move back in later in the day on Sunday and become widespread Sunday night and overnight into very early Monday morning. The rest of next week will feature several chances of rain along the way, with the best coverage coming during parts of our Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s next week, but look for 50s and 60s to make a return by late in the week and into next weekend. At this point, even though we may have some thunderstorms in the mix next week, we do not anticipate any severe weather problems, but we’ll keep an eye on things for you.

