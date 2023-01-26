Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Lions release 2023 schedule

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Wednesday.

After parting ways with the National Arena League (NAL), the Lions joined the American Indoor Football Alliance (AIFA) .

“I am happy the Lions are going to continue our quest to give great entertainment to the people of Columbus for the upcoming 2023 indoor football season,” Head Coach Chris McKinney said. “The AIFA has a unique league, and I believe the competition and product on the field will be great for the fans.”

The ten week season opens up at home for the Lions against the South Florida Thunder on May 12.

The Lions take just two road trips this season; one against the Capital City Cyclones (Tallahassee, FL) and the other against the defending champion Mississippi Raiders (Jackson, MS). Those two games are on May 20 and July 1, respectively.

The Cyclones are one of two teams Columbus plays twice this season. The Texas Pride come to town twice; the first matchup is during week four on June 2 and again in the final week of the regular season on July 15.

Columbus has a bye week during week nine of the season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
SWAT presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

Shaw’s Jasmyn Ceasar signs with Point University
Shaw’s Jasmyn Ceasar signs with Point University
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA Athletic Department reviews crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Calvary Christian hires Steve Smith as new Athletic Director
Calvary Christian hires Steve Smith as new Athletic Director