Columbus Lions release 2023 schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Wednesday.

After parting ways with the National Arena League (NAL), the Lions joined the American Indoor Football Alliance (AIFA) .

“I am happy the Lions are going to continue our quest to give great entertainment to the people of Columbus for the upcoming 2023 indoor football season,” Head Coach Chris McKinney said. “The AIFA has a unique league, and I believe the competition and product on the field will be great for the fans.”

The ten week season opens up at home for the Lions against the South Florida Thunder on May 12.

The Lions take just two road trips this season; one against the Capital City Cyclones (Tallahassee, FL) and the other against the defending champion Mississippi Raiders (Jackson, MS). Those two games are on May 20 and July 1, respectively.

The Cyclones are one of two teams Columbus plays twice this season. The Texas Pride come to town twice; the first matchup is during week four on June 2 and again in the final week of the regular season on July 15.

Columbus has a bye week during week nine of the season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.