December unemployment rates decrease in Columbus

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3...
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in December, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in December, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.

“Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

The labor force increased in Columbus by 176 and ended the month with 121,842. That number went down by 904 when compared to December of 2021.

Columbus finished the month with 117,869 employed residents. That number increased by 428 over the month and went down by 815 when compared to a year ago.

Columbus ended December with 123,400 jobs. That number went up by 300 from November to December and rose by 1,900 when compared to 2021.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 43 percent in Columbus, in December. When compared to December 2021, claims were up by 16 percent.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

