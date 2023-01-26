Goodwill to provide free tax preparation services for the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is preparing to help the community during tax season by offering free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), an IRS-sponsored tax program.

For over 10 years, Goodwill has provided free tax prep services for the community through a partnership with the IRS. Through that partnership Goodwill recruits and trains volunteers to prepare current-year tax returns, prior-year tax returns, and amendments for households that earn less than $60,000 annually.

Goodwill will began filing tax returns on Tuesday and will run through the end of tax season on April 18. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior year tax returns and amendments will be completed by appointment after May 2023. Goodwill is offering multiple ways to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement more convenient ways for individuals to file their taxes.

Taxpayers will have the option to choose between traditional in-person appointments, quick and easy drop-off appointments, and virtual filing. Unscheduled walk-ins are not allowed this tax season. All individuals are asked to visit Goodwill.org to schedule an appointment. Free tax services will be available at the following Goodwill locations; Midtown Columbus, Opelika, Phenix City, Newnan Thomas Crossroads and LaGrange.

Documents needed for tax filing include; Social security cards for yourself and all dependents, W-2s for each job held in 2022 for each person in the household, photo ID, form 1098, form 1444, childcare expenses, last year’s tax returns and bank account information (for direct deposit).

To make an appointment, visit Goodwill.org for more information about available filing options.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.