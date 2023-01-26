Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency

Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Atlanta Police Department has issued the following statement:

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area.

1,000 National Guard units will be activated “in response” to the recent protests. The units will have “the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers.”

Protests erupted after Manuel Teran was killed in a shootout with police near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Six people were arrested Jan. 21 after the protests and even more have been charged with domestic terrorism.

The name

A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case after the DeKalb District Attorney recused her office.

The state of emergency will last until Feb. 9.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three...
Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition