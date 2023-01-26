Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

January chill in the air

Tyler’s forecast
Chilly with a brisk wind at times Thursday.
Chilly with a brisk wind at times Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will feel like January the next few days. Some warmer temperatures are in sight with rain eventually returning to the forecast.

Sun and some passing clouds at times on this Thursday, especially during the first half of the day. A bit breezy. Chilly with highs in the low 50s for most, mid 50s far south.

Forecast highs Thursday.
Forecast highs Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and cold overnight. Freezing cold Friday morning with lows ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s around sunrise.

Lots of 20s and low 30s.
Lots of 20s and low 30s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky returns for Friday. Still chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s once again.

We’ll have one more very cold morning Saturday with 20s and low 30s. Saturday afternoon looks good for outdoor activities; it will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 50s. However, things start to change Sunday mainly in the form of rain returning to the picture particularly during the afternoon and evening. It could be heavy at times.

Dry to start the weekend but rain likely returns Sunday.
Dry to start the weekend but rain likely returns Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As we warm up through the first half of next week, the pattern looks on the unsettled side with a few different waves of rain occasionally. We may hit 70 degrees around mid next week before cooler air should return by the end of next week again. There is still plenty of winter left.

After a dry next few days, next week looks more unsettled with rain occasionally.
After a dry next few days, next week looks more unsettled with rain occasionally.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

Starting off colder; temps will stay cool in the low 50s by the afternoon.
Pleasant the Next Few Days
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather
Starting off stormy, drying out quickly in the afternoon.
Watching Storms to Start Wednesday; Quick Dry Out in the PM