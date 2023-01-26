January chill in the air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will feel like January the next few days. Some warmer temperatures are in sight with rain eventually returning to the forecast.

Sun and some passing clouds at times on this Thursday, especially during the first half of the day. A bit breezy. Chilly with highs in the low 50s for most, mid 50s far south.

Forecast highs Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and cold overnight. Freezing cold Friday morning with lows ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s around sunrise.

Lots of 20s and low 30s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky returns for Friday. Still chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s once again.

We’ll have one more very cold morning Saturday with 20s and low 30s. Saturday afternoon looks good for outdoor activities; it will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 50s. However, things start to change Sunday mainly in the form of rain returning to the picture particularly during the afternoon and evening. It could be heavy at times.

Dry to start the weekend but rain likely returns Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we warm up through the first half of next week, the pattern looks on the unsettled side with a few different waves of rain occasionally. We may hit 70 degrees around mid next week before cooler air should return by the end of next week again. There is still plenty of winter left.

After a dry next few days, next week looks more unsettled with rain occasionally. (Source: WTVM Weather)

