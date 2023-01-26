Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say.

Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police spoke with Victor Mullens, the alleged victim, who claimed he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male while discarding some trash in the dumpsters.

According to officials, a K-9 officer and a drone with infrared capability were used in an attempt to find the accused suspect. Additionally, numerous officers maintained a perimeter, searched nearby wooded areas and manned the drone.

During the search, another officer viewed the motel’s security footage and discovered the robbery, in fact, never happened.

After the discovery, Mullens was taken to the LaGrange Police Department for an interview, where he admitted that he was never robbed and created the story due to his late rent.

Mullens was released, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three...
Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition