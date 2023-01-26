LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say.

Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police spoke with Victor Mullens, the alleged victim, who claimed he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male while discarding some trash in the dumpsters.

According to officials, a K-9 officer and a drone with infrared capability were used in an attempt to find the accused suspect. Additionally, numerous officers maintained a perimeter, searched nearby wooded areas and manned the drone.

During the search, another officer viewed the motel’s security footage and discovered the robbery, in fact, never happened.

After the discovery, Mullens was taken to the LaGrange Police Department for an interview, where he admitted that he was never robbed and created the story due to his late rent.

Mullens was released, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

