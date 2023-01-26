Business Break
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage(Source: Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice.

Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire.

According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation.

There is no word on when the renovation will be completed. However, the eatery encourages patrons to visit its original Lemongrass location on Wyntonn Road in Columbus.

